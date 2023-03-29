Sebi clears reforms giving more say to investors

Sebi clears reforms giving more say to investors

Sebi said in a statement board seats would come up for voting every five years

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 29 2023, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 19:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The board of India's markets regulator on Wednesday approved a set of far-reaching changes aimed at giving more power to shareholders and creditors, including doing away with the current practice of having permanent board members for publicly listed companies.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement board seats would come up for voting every five years, making shareholder approval mandatory for any director.

In a discussion paper released in February, the SEBI had said the new rules would kick-in from April 24. It did not, on Wednesday, give fresh details on when the changes would be implemented.

The regulator also said that any special rights granted to a shareholder of a listed entity will need to come up for periodic shareholder approval, and cleared a proposal which will give bondholders a right to object to related party transactions proposed by companies which have listed high-value debt securities.

($1 = 82.1500 Indian rupees)

Sebi
Business News

