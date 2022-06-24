Sebi extends deadline for KYC record validation by KRAs

Sebi extends deadline for commencing KYC record validation by KRAs till August

Earlier, such agencies were required to independently validate the KYC records of all clients from July 1

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2022, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 23:04 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended the deadline by one month to August 1 for commencing the validation of all KYC records by KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs).

Earlier, such agencies were required to independently validate the KYC records of all clients from July 1.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has received requests from the KRAs to extend the timelines.

"After consideration, it has been decided that the validation of all KYC records (new and existing) shall commence from August 1, 2022," Sebi said in a circular.

Further, KYC records of all existing clients who have used Aadhaar as an Officially Valid Document (OVD) will be validated within 180 days from August 1. Earlier, the deadline was July 1.

The regulator, in January, notified new norms to make KRAs responsible for carrying out independent validation of the KYC records uploaded onto their system by Registered Intermediaries (RIs).

Under the notified rules, such agencies will have to maintain an audit trail of the upload/modification/download with respect to KYC records of clients.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sebi
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Biden describes America in 1 word-'Asufutimaehaehfutbw'

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

 