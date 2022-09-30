New rule for mutual fund subscription transactions

Sebi extends two-factor authentication for mutual fund subscription transactions

The new framework will come into effect from April 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2022, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 19:54 ist
Sebi. Credit: PTI Photo

In order to further safeguard interest of investors, capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday decided to extend the two-factor authentication for subscription transactions in units of mutual funds.

The new framework will come into effect from April 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

At present, all asset management companies (AMCs) are required to authenticate redemption transactions using two-factor authentication for online transactions and signature method for offline transactions.

Also Read — India markets regulator to restart review of $440 mn Digit Insurance IPO

"It has now been decided to extend the Two-Factor Authentication for subscription transactions in the units of mutual funds as well," Sebi said.

In case of subscription and redemption of units, two-factor authentication (for online transactions) and signature method (for offline transactions) will be used for authentication.

One of the factors for such authentication for non-demat transactions will be a one-time password sent to the unit holder at his/her email or phone number registered with the AMC.

In case of demat transactions, the process of two-factor authentication as laid down by the depositories will be followed.

Sebi has clarified that in case of systematic transactions, the requirement of such authentication will be applicable only at the time of registration.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sebi
Business News
Mutual Funds

What's Brewing

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

 