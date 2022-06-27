Sebi penalises 4 individuals for violations in Mindtree share trades

Sebi penalises 4 individuals over insider trading norms

The regulator has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on R N Shankar Prasad, Vinay Kumar Sutrave, Ravikumar Kavitha and Gangadharan Sivasankar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 22:02 ist
Sebi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed fines totalling Rs 4 lakh on four individuals for violation of insider trading norms in the shares of Mindtree Ltd during the January-March 2019 period when they were designated employees.

The regulator has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on R N Shankar Prasad, Vinay Kumar Sutrave, Ravikumar Kavitha and Gangadharan Sivasankar, according to four separate orders.

The orders came following a Sebi investigation after it was intimated about alleged violations of prohibition of insider trading norms by some of the company's designated persons/employees.

The regulator found non-compliance by the individuals with the regulations during January-March 2019 period.

Read | Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

During their employment with Mindtree, they had transacted in the securities of the company but failed to make disclosures to the firm as required under the (Prohibition of Insider Trading) rules, as per Securities Exchange board of India (Sebi).

The disclosure requirements were triggered on account of the transactions concerned exceeding the market value of Rs 10 lakh.

In a separate order, the regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Indgrowth Capital Advisors for non-compliance with the provisions of AIF regulations.

After an examination following a complaint, the regulator found that Indgrowth AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) had exceeded the limit of investment by investing more than 10 per cent of the investable funds in Ugro Capital Limited.

This was in violation of AIF norms.

Sebi
mindtree
Business News

