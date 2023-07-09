Sebi settles with individual case of unfair trading

Sebi settles with individual case of alleged unfair trade practices

The individual paid Rs 45,99,600 as the settlement amount.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 15:37 ist
Earlier, Sebi order had said the settlement amount was Rs 44,20,000 and the revised figure was mentioned in the corrigendum dated July 5. Credit: Reuters Photo

Markets regulator Sebi has settled a case with an individual on payment of nearly Rs 46 lakh as settlement amount in relation to alleged violation of certain norms related to prohibition of unfair trade practices.

Sebi had received a complaint from Finsec Law Advisors alleging that Pawan N Agarwal and two others had violated certain provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations with respect to trades of its client Aequitas.

Aequitas is a Mumbai-based boutique investment firm.

"Pursuant to the investigation, it was observed that Pawan N Agarwal... had mirrored certain trades of Aequitas and thereby violated the provisions... PFUTP Regulations," the watchdog said while modifying a recent order through a corrigendum.

Also Read | Sebi provides clarity on director nomination by debenture trustees

Earlier, it was alleged that the individual had violated provisions of PFUTP by engaging in front running/ mirror trading of trades.

The individual paid Rs 45,99,600 as the settlement amount.

Earlier, Sebi order had said the settlement amount was Rs 44,20,000 and the revised figure was mentioned in the corrigendum dated July 5.

The order was passed on July 4.

A show cause notice was issued to the individual in April this year and in June, the individual filed a settlement application.

On payment of the settlement amount, the matter has been settled with the regulator.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Sebi
Markets

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

UP woman who lost dad to Covid lands dream job

UP woman who lost dad to Covid lands dream job

Reviving the city as a commons

Reviving the city as a commons

Kejriwal cancels officers' Sunday off amid waterlogging

Kejriwal cancels officers' Sunday off amid waterlogging

India is snakebite capital of the world

India is snakebite capital of the world

Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace

Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Tripura CM sends 980 kg of pineapples to Bangladesh PM

Tripura CM sends 980 kg of pineapples to Bangladesh PM

 