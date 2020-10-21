Sebi to conduct examinations next year for 147 senior officers

Markets regulator Sebi will conduct examinations for the recruitment of 147 senior officers in January and February next year.

The phase I and phase II online examinations will be held on January 17 and February 27, 2021 respectively, for the recruitment of officers in Grade A, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.

The last date to apply for the posts has been fixed at October 31, 2020.

The deadline for applying for the posts has been extended several times due to the Covid-19 situation.

On March 7, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part of its plan to beef up the headcount for faster and more effective execution of its job.

A total of 147 vacancies were notified for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) by the markets watchdog to hire legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration.

Applications were invited for 80 posts of Assistant Manager for general stream, 34 posts for research stream and 22 vacancies for Information Technology department.

In addition, it invited applications for engineering and official language streams.

Sebi said the paper 2 of Phase II of information technology stream will be a coding test and the examination for this will be held separately and the details of which will be available in due course.

To apply for general stream, the incumbent needs to have a master's degree in any discipline or bachelor's degree in law or engineering.