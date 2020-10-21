Sebi to conduct exams for 147 senior officers next year

Sebi to conduct examinations next year for 147 senior officers

The last date to apply for the posts has been fixed at October 31, 2020

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 15:06 ist
The company invited applications for engineering and official language streams. Credit: File Photo

Markets regulator Sebi will conduct examinations for the recruitment of 147 senior officers in January and February next year.

The phase I and phase II online examinations will be held on January 17 and February 27, 2021 respectively, for the recruitment of officers in Grade A, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.

The last date to apply for the posts has been fixed at October 31, 2020.

The deadline for applying for the posts has been extended several times due to the Covid-19 situation.

On March 7, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part of its plan to beef up the headcount for faster and more effective execution of its job.

A total of 147 vacancies were notified for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) by the markets watchdog to hire legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration.

Applications were invited for 80 posts of Assistant Manager for general stream, 34 posts for research stream and 22 vacancies for Information Technology department.

In addition, it invited applications for engineering and official language streams.

Sebi said the paper 2 of Phase II of information technology stream will be a coding test and the examination for this will be held separately and the details of which will be available in due course.

To apply for general stream, the incumbent needs to have a master's degree in any discipline or bachelor's degree in law or engineering.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sebi
Recruitment
Exam

What's Brewing

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

Pioneering first woman IAF officer passes away

Pioneering first woman IAF officer passes away

How forecasters predict events such as election results

How forecasters predict events such as election results

NASA spacecraft 'kisses' asteroid Bennu

NASA spacecraft 'kisses' asteroid Bennu

Google up against laws that thwarted Microsoft

Google up against laws that thwarted Microsoft

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | PM's address: 'Heard immunity is different!'

DH Toon | PM's address: 'Heard immunity is different!'

Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years

Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years

 