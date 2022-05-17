Sensex at 53,284, Nifty above 15,900 in early trade

Sensex at 53,284, Nifty above 15,900 in early trade

The rupee hit a record low of 77.69 against the dollar in opening trade.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2022, 09:43 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 09:49 ist

Shares rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with investors focused on the market debut of state-owned Life Insurance Corp, while the rupee weakened to an all-time low.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.75 per cent at 15,961.20, as of 0352 GMT, with most major sub-indexes in positive territory, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.59 per cent to 53,284.31.

The rupee hit a record low of 77.69 against the dollar in opening trade.

State-owned insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corp (LIC) is likely to see a lacklustre debut when it lists later in the day despite the $2.7 billion initial public offering being oversubscribed, analysts said. Its IPO was priced last week at 949 rupees, the top of the indicated range.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and refiner Indian Oil Corp rose 0.3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, ahead of their quarterly earnings results.

Asian shares were higher despite investor fears that the global economic recovery may be more fragile than expected.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Stocks

What's Brewing

Women tourists and toilets

Women tourists and toilets

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

 