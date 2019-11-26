Sensex breaches 41k mark; RIL nears Rs 10 tn m-cap

The Bombay Stock Exchange’s (BSE) 30-share index Sensex breached the historic 41,000-mark for the first time as it opened in the green on Tuesday morning.

The Sensex opened at 41,022, up 133 points (0.3%) from the Monday’s close.

The Sensex had breached the historic 40,000-mark on the result day on General Election 2019 after it was clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be re-elected. At the time of filing this copy, Sensex was trading at 41,084 points, up 195 points.

The sentiment in the markets was also very positive with advances against declines.

On the other hand, NSE Nifty also opened higher on 12,110.20. At the time of filing this copy, Nifty was trading at 12,120.10 points (up 0.4%).

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries (RIL) is nearing the historic valuation of Rs 10 lakh crore – and is set to be the first Indian company to test such a landmark. At the time of filing this copy, the total market capitalization of RIL stood at Rs 9.97 lakh crore – just short of Rs 10 lakh crore valuation mark.

