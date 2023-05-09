Sensex climbs 173.65 points to 61,937.90 in early trade; Nifty rises to 18,318.75

Sensex climbs 173.65 points to 61,937.90 in early trade

This is a developing story

PTI
PTI,
  • May 09 2023, 09:38 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 09:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex climbed 173.65 points to 61,937.90 in early trade on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 54.35 points to 18,318.

More to follow...

 

 

 

