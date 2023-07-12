Sensex climbs 193.8 points to 65,811.64 in early trade; Nifty up 68.3 points to 19,507.70.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 273.67 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 65,617.84. The NSE Nifty climbed 83.50 points or 0.43 per cent to end at 19,439.40.

More to follow...