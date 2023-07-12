Sensex up 193.8 pts in early trade; Nifty up 68.3 pts

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2023, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 09:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sensex climbs 193.8 points to 65,811.64 in early trade; Nifty up 68.3 points to 19,507.70. 

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 273.67 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 65,617.84. The NSE Nifty climbed 83.50 points or 0.43 per cent to end at 19,439.40.

More to follow... 

