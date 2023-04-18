Sensex climbs 202.72 points to 60,113.47 in early trade

Sensex climbs 202.72 points to 60,113.47 in early trade; Nifty at 17,766

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 18 2023, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 09:45 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Sensex climbed 202.72 points to 60,113.47 in early trade on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, The broader NSE Nifty climbed 59.75 points to 17,766.60.

More to follow...

Business News
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Markets
Stocks

