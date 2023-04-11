Sensex climbs 252.39 points to 60,098.90 in early trade

Sensex climbs 252.39 points to 60,098.90 in early trade

Nifty gained 85.2 points to 17,709.25

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2023, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 09:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sensex climbed 252.39 points to 60,098.90 in early trade. Nifty gained 85.2 points to 17,709.25.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nifty
Sensex
Sensex Updates
Asian stocks
Asian Markets
Wall Street
Markets
Earnings

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 