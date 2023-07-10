Sensex climbs 252.87 points; Nifty advances to 19,407.9

Sensex climbs 252.87 points; Nifty advances to 19,407.90

This is a developing story

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 10 2023, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 09:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sensex climbs 252.87 points to 65,533.32 in early trade. Nifty advances 76.1 points to 19,407.90.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Behind the eye of the needle

Behind the eye of the needle

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

 