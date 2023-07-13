Sensex climbs 391 pts in early trade; Nifty at 19,495

Sensex climbs 391 points to 65,785 in early trade; Nifty at 19,495

More details to follow...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2023, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 09:47 ist
Representational image. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Thursday climbed 391.48 points to 65,785.38 in early trade, while Nifty rose 111.3 points to 19,495.60.

More details to follow
 

Business News
Sensex
Nifty
Markets
NSE
BSE

