Sensex closes at fresh peak of 56,889, Nifty nears 17,000 mark

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 30 2021, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 16:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Monday soared 765.04 points to hit a fresh closing peak of 56,889.76, while Nifty rallied 225.85 points to record 16,931.05.

More to follow...

