Sensex crosses 52,000 at opening; Nifty tops 15,600

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 01 2021, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 09:39 ist

Sensex gained 101.91 points to 52,039.35 in the opening session on Tuesday. Nifty inched 24.75 points higher to 15,607.55.

More to follow...

 

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE

