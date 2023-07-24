Sensex declines 114.27 points; Nifty falls to 19,716.15

This is a developing story.

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 24 2023, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 09:38 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex declines 114.27 points to 66,569.99 in early trade; Nifty falls 28.85 points to 19,716.15.

More to follow...

Business News
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Markets

