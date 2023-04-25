Sensex declines 84.45 points to 59,971.65

Sensex declines 84.45 points to 59,971.65

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2023, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 09:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sensex declined 84.45 points to 59,971.65 points in early trade. Nifty slipped 20.25 points to 17,723.15 points on Tuesday, news agaency PTI reported. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Stock market
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

Some iconic moments from Sachin's career

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

SpaceX rocket leaves crater, damage at Texas base

 