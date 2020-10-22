Sensex declines over 250 pts in early trade

Sensex declines over 250 pts in early trade; Nifty tests 11,850

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,108.48 crore on a net basis

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 22 2020, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 09:57 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 250 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid weak cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 279.13 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 40,428.18, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 80.05 points or 0.67 per cent to 11,857.60.

ICICI Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, Nestle India and SBI.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, L&T and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 162.94 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 40,707.31, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 40.85 points or 0.34 per cent to finish at 11,937.65.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,108.48 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.

According to Arjun Yash Mahajan, Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities, domestic trade set-up does not look inspiring as of now. The market is expected to open flat to marginal loss and may consolidate at these levels.

However, news pertaining to government working on new stimulus package may offer support to the market in the near term, he said, adding that 2Q earnings and management commentaries so far have been encouraging, which bode well for Indian equities.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended in the red in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.50 per cent lower at $41.52 per barrel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
Nifty
market
NSE
BSE

What's Brewing

Virtual Academy awards held to honour young filmmakers

Virtual Academy awards held to honour young filmmakers

DH Toon | Bihar polls: Congress promises 10L govt jobs

DH Toon | Bihar polls: Congress promises 10L govt jobs

IPL 2020 | RR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | RR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

NASA touched an asteroid. How much will it bring home?

NASA touched an asteroid. How much will it bring home?

Durga Puja 2020: Covid-19 dampens Kolkata's spirit

Durga Puja 2020: Covid-19 dampens Kolkata's spirit

 