Sensex down 620.66 points to 60,205.56 in early trade

Sensex down 620.66 points to 60,205.56 in early trade; Nifty declines 158.55 points to 17,968.80

Sensex tumbles 620.66 points to 60,205.56 in early trade; Nifty declines 158.55 points to 17,968.80

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 23 2022, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 10:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sensex tumbles 620.66 points to 60,205.56 in early trade; Nifty declines 158.55 points to 17,968.80.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Business News
Stock market
Markets

What's Brewing

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

 