Sensex drops 112 points; Nifty closes 24 points lower

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 09 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 15:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photoB

Sensex dropped 112.16 points to end at 60,433.45 on Tuesday, while the Nifty declined 24.30 points to 18,044.25.

More details awaited.

BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty
business

