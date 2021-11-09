Sensex drops 112 points; Nifty closes 24 points lower

Sensex dropped 112.16 points to end at 60,433.45 on Tuesday, while the Nifty declined 24.30 points to 18,044.25.
More details awaited.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year
Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam
How organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly
Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads
Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger
Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel
These super-pollutants are burning up the planet