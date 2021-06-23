Sensex drops 283 points; Nifty ends below 15,700

Sensex drops 283 points; Nifty ends below 15,700

Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1%

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 23 2021, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 16:11 ist
The 30-share BSE index ended 282.63 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 52,306.08. Credit: PTI File Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex gave up early gains and tumbled 283 points on Wednesday following losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE index ended 282.63 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 52,306.08. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 85.80 points or 0.54 per cent to 15,686.95.

Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by L&T, Tata Steel, HDFC, TCS, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Maruti, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and M&M were among the gainers.

Also Read | Moody's cuts India growth forecast for 2021 to 9.6%

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains, while Seoul was in the red.

Equities in Europe were largely trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.84 per cent higher at $75.44 per barrel.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
Nifty
Bombay Stock Exchange
National Stock Exchange
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Vaccinated? You may get a discount on your next flight

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-three Boat Tail; See Pics

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

Twitterati come out in support of HBO intern's goof-up

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

NASA is sending detergent to space, for science

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Wait times for chips hit record 18 weeks amid shortage

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

Venus has something 'more quirky' than plate tectonics

 