Sensex drops nearly 300 points, Nifty below 17,500 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 19 2022, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 09:38 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange office in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Monday dropped 299.15 points to 58,541.64 in the early trade, while Nifty declined 89.85 points to 17,441. 

Investors braced for a week littered with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a super-sized hike in the United States.

Meanwhile, shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 1.4 per cent after India on Friday slashed taxes on domestic crude oil. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Business News
BSE
NSE

