Sensex drops nearly 300 points, Nifty below 17,500 at open

Sensex on Monday dropped 299.15 points to 58,541.64 in the early trade, while Nifty declined 89.85 points to 17,441.

Investors braced for a week littered with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a super-sized hike in the United States.

Meanwhile, shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 1.4 per cent after India on Friday slashed taxes on domestic crude oil.

(With inputs from Reuters)