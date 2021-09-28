Sensex drops over 100 points in early trade; IT stocks drag

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in Infosys, TCS and HDFC Bank amid a largely weak trend in global markets.
The 30-share Sensex was trading 124.32 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 59,953.56. Similarly, the Nifty declined 21.40 points or 0.12 per cent to 17,833.70.
HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Asian Paints.
On the other hand, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, PowerGrid and SBI were among the gainers.
In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 29.41 points or 0.05 per cent higher at its all-time closing peak of 60,077.88, and Nifty advanced 1.90 points or 0.01 per cent to record 17,855.10.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 594.63 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.
"Benchmark indices outperformed global markets in recent week as favourable Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting outcome and sustained recovery in key economic indicators bolstered investors' confidence. However, investors remain on tenterhook with regards to progress on Evergrande," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.
US equities ended mostly lower in overnight sessions as selling pressure in the rate-sensitive technology sector led to contraction in S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.91 per cent to $79.44 per barrel.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease
This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades
Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world
DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?
Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth
Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?
Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds
Luxury car sales boom post-second wave