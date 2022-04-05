Sensex drops over 100 pts, Nifty tests 18,000 at open

Sensex drops over 100 points, Nifty tests 18,000 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 05 2022, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 09:42 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex slid over 138 points to 60,473.35 points in early trade on Tuesday as heavyweight financial stocks slipped after a sharp jump in the previous session, while fresh inflation worries due to rising global crude prices also weighed on sentiment.

Nifty fell marginally to 18,033.10 points.

Brent crude prices jumped on persistent supply worries globally, lifting Oil & Natural Gas Corp up 1.7 per cent.

Power Grid and NTPC Ltd gained one per cent each on rising power demand due to hotter weather.

More to follow...

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Business News
India News
Sensex
Nifty
Markets
shares
Stocks

What's Brewing

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

 