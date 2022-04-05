Sensex drops over 100 points, Nifty tests 18,000 at open

Equity benchmark Sensex slid over 138 points to 60,473.35 points in early trade on Tuesday as heavyweight financial stocks slipped after a sharp jump in the previous session, while fresh inflation worries due to rising global crude prices also weighed on sentiment.

Nifty fell marginally to 18,033.10 points.

Brent crude prices jumped on persistent supply worries globally, lifting Oil & Natural Gas Corp up 1.7 per cent.

Power Grid and NTPC Ltd gained one per cent each on rising power demand due to hotter weather.

More to follow...

