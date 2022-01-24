Sensex drops over 200 points at open, Nifty at 17,500

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2022, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 09:40 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Monday dropped 233.53 points to 58,803.65 in the opening session, while Nifty fell 73.70 points to 17,543.45.

More to follow...

