Sensex drops over 200 points, Nifty below 18,000 at open

Sensex drops over 200 pts, Nifty below 18,000 at open

Meanwhile, rupee fell 9 paise to 81.61 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 31 2023, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 09:53 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Tuesday declined 203.74 points to 59,296.67 in the early trade, while Nifty fell 52.8 points to 17,596.15. 

Meanwhile, rupee fell 9 paise to 81.61 against US dollar in early trade.

More to follow...

