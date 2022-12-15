Sensex fall over 150 points, Nifty tests 18,600 at open

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 15 2022, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 09:49 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Thursday declined 186.74 points to 62,491.17 in the early trade, while Nifty dipped 51.95 points to 18,608.35. 

More to follow...

