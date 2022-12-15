Sensex fall over 150 points, Nifty tests 18,600 at open

Sensex on Thursday declined 186.74 points to 62,491.17 in the early trade, while Nifty dipped 51.95 points to 18,608.35.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art
Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve
Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks
'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards
Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes
DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'
Peru declares nationwide state of emergency