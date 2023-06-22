Sensex falls 150.18 points; Nifty dips 25.95 points

Sensex falls 150.18 points; Nifty dips 25.95 points

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2023, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 09:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sensex falls 150.18 points to 63,372.97 in early trade; Nifty dips 25.95 points to 18,830.90.

More to follow...

