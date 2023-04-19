Sensex falls 168.88 points; Nifty above 17.6k mark

The Sensex fell 168.88 points to 59,558.13 in early trade on Wednesday, while Nifty declined 48.35 points to 17,611.80.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day
Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite
With wider choice, beer sales in Karnataka on a high
Eyes in the sky to track Bengaluru emissions
Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high
Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service
Trams are trundling into oblivion
Democracy and its discontents
Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN
WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile