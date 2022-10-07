Sensex falls 236 points to 57,985 in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 07 2022, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 09:39 ist
Representative image, Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex fell 236.59 points to 57,985.51 in early trade on Friday. Meanwhile, Nifty declined 69.95 points to 17,261.85.

More to follow...

