Sensex falls 72.61 points to 62,714.86 in early trade

Sensex fell 72.61 points to 62,714.86 in early trade on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Nifty dipped 12.15 points to 18,581.70.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out
What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset
Apple unveils ‘Vision Pro’ mixed reality headgear
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti
'Shocked': King Charles III on Odisha train tragedy
Dalit man’s thumb chopped off over cricket ball
Andhra girl calls helpline to cancel own child marriage