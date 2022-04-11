Sensex falls nearly 400 points, Nifty above 17,600 in early trade

Sensex on Monday declined 398.98 points to 59,048.20 in the early trade, while Nifty fell 94.6 points to 17,689.75.

The shares were weighed by financial shares, with markets focusing on earnings from Tata Consultancy Services later in the day that will kick-off the March-quarter corporate results season.

Shares of IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services were marginally up ahead of their earnings announcement. Investors will eye for improvement in margins and the impact of surging inflation from the month-long earnings season beginning Monday.

The Nifty Bank index and the finance index were down 0.6 per cent each.

In broader Asian markets, stocks slipped ahead of a week packed with central bank meetings and US inflation data.

Indian markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.

(With inputs from Reuters)

