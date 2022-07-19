Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty above 16,200 at open

Sensex on Tuesday declined 117.3 points to 54,403.85 in the early trade, while Nifty fell 28.80 points to 16,249.70.
Meanwhile, the rupee touched a historic low as it declined 7 paise to 80.05 against the US dollar at open on Tuesday, following overnight declines on Wall Street.
The dollar hovered just above a one-week low reached overnight versus major peers as markets reduced the odds of a percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike this month.
Rupee touched 80 in intra-day spot trading on Monday and closed at 79.98.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure
Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot
My foreign city
US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples
DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence
Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India
'Shocking' report says Australia wildlife in retreat