Sensex falls over 100 pts, Nifty above 16,200 at open

Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty above 16,200 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 09:43 ist
Credit: Getty Images

Sensex on Tuesday declined 117.3 points to 54,403.85 in the early trade, while Nifty fell 28.80 points to 16,249.70.

Meanwhile, the rupee touched a historic low as it declined 7 paise to 80.05 against the US dollar at open on Tuesday, following overnight declines on Wall Street.

The dollar hovered just above a one-week low reached overnight versus major peers as markets reduced the odds of a percentage-point Federal Reserve rate hike this month.

Rupee touched 80 in intra-day spot trading on Monday and closed at 79.98.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

What's Brewing

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

My foreign city

My foreign city

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

DH Toon | Citizens burdened with GST, communal violence

Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India

Consumption of aerated, sugary drinks rises in India

'Shocking' report says Australia wildlife in retreat

'Shocking' report says Australia wildlife in retreat

 