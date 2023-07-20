Sensex falls over 150 pts, Nifty above 19,700 at open

Sensex falls over 150 points, Nifty above 19,700 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2023, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 09:46 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Thursday fell 171.62 points to 66,925.82 in the early trade, while Nifty declined 48.6 points to 19,784.55.

More details are awaited. 

