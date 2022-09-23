Sensex falls over 300 pts, Nifty below 17,600 at open

Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 17,600 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 23 2022, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 09:35 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Friday declined 319.3 points to 58,800.42 in the early trade, while Nifty fell 90.8 points to 17,539. 

More to follow...

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Business News
BSE
NSE

