Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty below 18,000 at open

DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 03 2022, 09:48 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Thursday fell 420.95 points to 60,485.14 in the early trade, while Nifty declined 123.65 points to 17,959.20 after the US Federal Reserve threw cold water on hopes slowing the pace of interest rate hikes.

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday as widely expected and said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further. On moving to smaller rate increases, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said "that time is coming and it may come as soon as the December meeting," while adding "no decision has been made" yet.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), scheduled to meet later in the day, is likely to discuss its response to the government after failing to meet its inflation target for three quarters in a row. However, Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI would not immediately make details of its report public.

More to follow...

(With inputs from agencies)

Check out DH's latest videos

