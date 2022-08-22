Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty tests 17,600 at open

Sensex falls over 400 pts, Nifty tests 17,600 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 22 2022, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 09:35 ist
BSE. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Monday fell 419.69 points to 59,226.46 in the early trade, while Nifty declined 140.6 points to 17,617.85. 

More to follow...

Sensex
Nifty
Business News
Markets
BSE
NSE

