Sensex falls over 800 pts, Nifty tests 17,000 at open

Sensex falls over 800 points, Nifty tests 17,000 at open

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest laggards

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 10 2022, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 10:16 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark indices fell sharply in early trade on Monday, with the Sensex falling 826 points amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 825.61 points to 57,365.68. The broader NSE Nifty fell 249.95 points to 17,064.70.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest laggards.

On the other hand, Power Grid was the only gainer.

Read | Another blow to battered rupee: Record low of 82.68 against dollar

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with losses.

The US markets ended significantly lower on Friday.

"The paradoxical construct of good economic news turning out to be bad news for markets played out again last Friday in the US. The surprisingly low US unemployment rate at 3.5 per cent implies that the Fed will have to continue raising interest rates longer than the markets had discounted," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

For the near-term, equity markets will be in uncertain territory with a downward bias, he added.

"The big question is whether India would continue to outperform," Vijayakumar noted.

The BSE benchmark had declined 30.81 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 58,191.29 on Friday. The Nifty dipped 17.15 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 17,314.65.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.87 per cent to USD 97.05 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,250.77 crore on Friday, according to data available with BSE.

"The solid US September jobs report suggests that the Federal Reserve remains on track to lift interest rates aggressively. Investors now look ahead to the monthly Consumer Price Index report amid fears that higher energy prices could fuel inflationary pressure," Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Business News
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 