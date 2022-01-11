Sensex gains 135.29 points, above 60,500 in early trade

Sensex gains 135.29 points, above 60,500 in early trade; Nifty below 18.1K

Most banking stocks were trading in red. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank were among the worst-hit

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 11 2022, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 09:44 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex on Tuesday gained 135.29 points to 60,530.92 in early trade. Meanwhile Nifty was modestly up 47 points at 18,050.30.

HCL Tech, Tech mahindra, NTPC and and HDFC were the top gainers on the BSE Sensex index.

Most banking stocks were trading in red. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank were among the worst-hit.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Markets
Sensex
BSE
NSE
Nifty

What's Brewing

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Comeback kings India eye history

Comeback kings India eye history

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

Poll schedule: Not a level playing field

Poll schedule: Not a level playing field

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

India, UK discuss trade, investment, security

'Bulli Bai' case complainant receives threat calls

'Bulli Bai' case complainant receives threat calls

Digvijaya Singh uses termite analogy to attack RSS

Digvijaya Singh uses termite analogy to attack RSS

'Omicron threat high due to explosive spread potential'

'Omicron threat high due to explosive spread potential'

 