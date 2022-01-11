Sensex gains 135.29 points, above 60,500 in early trade; Nifty below 18.1K

Sensex on Tuesday gained 135.29 points to 60,530.92 in early trade. Meanwhile Nifty was modestly up 47 points at 18,050.30.

HCL Tech, Tech mahindra, NTPC and and HDFC were the top gainers on the BSE Sensex index.

Most banking stocks were trading in red. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank were among the worst-hit.

More to follow...

