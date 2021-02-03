Sensex hits record high of 50,293.77 points

Benchmark index Sensex on Wednesday hit a record high of 50,293.77 points.
At the time of filing this copy, the benchmark index was trading at 50,291.18, up 493.46 points, or 0.99% from the previous close.
More to follow...
