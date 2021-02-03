Sensex hits record high of 50,293.77 points

Sensex hits record high of 50,293.77 points

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2021, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 10:38 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Benchmark index Sensex on Wednesday hit a record high of 50,293.77 points. 

At the time of filing this copy, the benchmark index was trading at 50,291.18, up 493.46 points, or 0.99% from the previous close. 

More to follow...

Sensex
market
Nifty
BSE
NSE

