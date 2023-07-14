Sensex climbs 358 pts in early trade; Nifty at 19,520

Sensex jumps 358 points to 65,917 in early trade; Nifty up 106 points to 19,520

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2023, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 09:53 ist
Representational image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex on Friday jumped by 358.91 points to 65,917.80 in early trade. Nifty went up by 106.65 points to 19,520.40.

