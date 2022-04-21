Sensex jumps 874 points; Nifty tests 17,400

Sensex jumps 874 points; Nifty tests 17,400

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 21 2022, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 17:30 ist

Equity markets maintained their winning momentum for the second day in a row on Thursday, with the Sensex surging over 874 points, propelled by index majors Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC twins amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 874.18 points or 1.53 per cent to finish at 57,911.68. During the day, it jumped 954.03 points or 1.67 per cent to 57,991.53.

The NSE Nifty rallied 256.05 points or 1.49 per cent to 17,392.60.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers.

In contrast, Tata Steel, Nestle and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Seoul settled in the green, while Hong Kong and Shanghai ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly higher in the afternoon session.

Stocks in the US had ended on a mixed note on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude gained 1.40 per cent to USD 108.3 per barrel.

"Bulls came back strongly today after a pretty long wait helped by the Energy sector which is seeing robustness in gross refining margins. Almost all sectoral indices led by Automobiles traded in the Green with the volatility index cooling off.

"Accumulation seen in some of the big boys which led the fall during the last one week helped the Bulls get back strongly today," according to S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth a net Rs 3,009.26 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

