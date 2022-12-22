Markets trade higher amid positive global trends

Sensex jumps nearly 400 points, Nifty above 18,300 at open

Meanwhile, the rupee declined 14 paise to settle at 82.84 against the US dollar

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 22 2022, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 10:30 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmarks began the trade on a positive note on Thursday, bouncing back from previous session's decline, amid firm global market trends.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 397.14 points to 61,464.38 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.65 points to 18,318.75.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, ITC and UltraTech Cement were the major winners.

IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

The US markets had ended higher on Wednesday.

"Investors need to be careful of the sharp intra-day volatility seen in the last few sessions due to growing uncertainty over rising COVID cases in China and recessionary fears in key economies," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The BSE benchmark tumbled 635.05 points or 1.03 per cent to settle at 61,067.24 on Wednesday. The Nifty declined 186.20 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 18,199.10.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.50 per cent to USD 82.61 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,119.11 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

