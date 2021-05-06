Sensex jumps over 100 points; Nifty tests 14,660

Sensex jumps over 100 points; Nifty tests 14,660

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 06 2021, 09:36 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 09:36 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex rose 102.06 points to 48,779.61 in the opening session. Nifty advanced 42.65 points to 14,660.50.

More to follow...

