Sensex jumps over 200 points in opening trade; Nifty tests 11,300

Sensex jumps over 200 pts in opening trade

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 29 2020, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 10:03 ist
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 211.15 points to 38,192.78 in the opening session. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday led by gains in index-heavyweights TCS, Infosys and HDFC twins amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 211.15 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 38,192.78, and the NSE Nifty jumped 62.90 points or 0.56 per cent to 11,290.45.

TCS was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Titan, UltraTech Cement, the HDFC duo, Tata Steel and Infosys.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 592.97 points or 1.59 per cent higher at 37,981.63, while the NSE Nifty surged 177.30 points or 1.60 per cent to 11,227.55.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 26.98 crore on a net basis on Monday.

According to traders, domestic equities opened on a positive note following largely positive cues in global markets.

Bourses in Shanghai and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-day deals, while Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended with significant gains in overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.44 per cent lower at USD 42.68 per barrel.

