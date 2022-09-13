Sensex jumps over 300 points to 60,450 in early trade

Nifty was up 88.30 points to 18,024.65

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 13 2022, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 09:53 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex on Tuesday climbed 339 points to 60,454.13 in early trade. Meanwhile Nifty was up 88.30 points to 18,024.65.

 Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Titan, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Infosys were among the top gainers in teh Sensex pack.

Data released on Monday showed India's inflation accelerate to 7 per cent in August, piling more pressure on the central bank to hike interest rates again later this month.

Investors are also eyeing US inflation data that will offer cues for interest rate outlook.

