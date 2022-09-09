Sensex jumps over 400 points, Nifty nears 18,000 at open

Sensex jumps over 400 pts, Nifty nears 18,000 at open

Aiding sentiment was news that Indian and Chinese troops had begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 09 2022, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 10:09 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Shares rose to a three-week high on Friday, lifted by financial and metal companies, while a slump in oil prices and news of Indian and Chinese troops disengaging from the western Himalayan area buoyed investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5 per cent at 17,888.25, as of 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.51 per cent to 59,991.07. Both indexes are on track for gains of over 2 per cent for the week.

Aiding sentiment was news that Indian and Chinese troops had begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, two years after clashes at the frontier strained diplomatic ties.

Meanwhile, worries of central banks' aggressive rate hikes and China's Covid-19 curbs have hit oil prices hard. India, the world's third-largest importer of oil, benefits from a fall in prices as it brings down imported inflation.

The Nifty Bank index and the Nifty Metal index rose 0.9 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Rice producers, however, slid after India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20 per cent duty on overseas sale of various grades, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to augment supplies and calm local prices. 

