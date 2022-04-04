Sensex jumps over 600 points, Nifty nears 18,000 at open

Sensex jumps over 600 pts, Nifty nears 18,000 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 04 2022, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 09:31 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Monday rose 617.53 points to 59,894.22 in the early trade, while Nifty was up 252 points at 17,922.55. 

More to follow...

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Business News
BSE
NSE

