Sensex jumps over 600 points, Nifty nears 18,000 at open

Sensex on Monday rose 617.53 points to 59,894.22 in the early trade, while Nifty was up 252 points at 17,922.55.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death
Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers
In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army
Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students
Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study
How transcription morphs words into adult language
Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8
After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'
What's in your tapas?