Sensex, Nifty decline for 3rd day as HDFC Bank, TCS slide

Market benchmark Sensex declined over 233 points on Friday, extending its losses to a third day as index majors HDFC Bank, TCS and Infosys went down amid a mixed trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 233.48 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 57,362.20. During the day, it tanked 495.44 points to 57,100.24.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 69.75 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 17,153.

"The Indian equity market continue to be in a grind, influenced by and reacting to incremental news flow on the global front, especially related to the geopolitical situation and Fed rhetoric. The two key challenges and monitorables for the markets in the near term are the persistent inflationary pressures and the rising bond yields," said Milind Muchhala, Executive Director, Julius Baer.

From the 30-share pack, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Wipro, Nestle India, TCS, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries Limited, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex had declined 89.14 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 57,595.68. The NSE Nifty declined 22.90 points or 0.13 per cent to 17,222.75.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo and Seoul settled with marginal gains.

Stock exchanges in the US ended higher in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.44 per cent to $117.32 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,740.71 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

